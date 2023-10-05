2 More BJD Youth Leaders Suspended For Anti-Party Activities

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday two more youth leaders from Odisha’s Angul for anti-party activities. Those suspended are Biju Yuba Janata Dal’s (BYJD) Angul district general secretary Prasanna Kumar Sahu and

district secretary Jogesh Bhukta.

“They have been suspended with immediate effect by the order of BJD president, party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das said.

On Wednesday, vice-president of BYJD Sujit Prasad Dwivedy and the outfit’s Angul assembly constituency president Ajit

Prasad Dwibedy were suspended from BJD for the same reason.