2 kanwariyas killed, 11 injured in road mishap in Ganjam

Ganjam: At least two kanwariyas were killed while 11 others sustained serious injuries after a car rammed into them near Betnoi, a few kilometres away from Berhampur in Ganjam district early Monday morning.

The incident occurred while at least 17 kanwariyas were carrying the holy water from Aska to Tadakeswar Temple in Arakhpur village. A speeding car rammed into the kanwariyas killing one of them on the spot while another breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Berhampur-based MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCG).

The deceased duo has been identified as Mukuna Behera, 32 and Anita Kumari Jena, 38 of Arakhpur village. All the 11 injured have been admitted to MKCG Hospital where their condition was stated to be stable following treatment.

Fortunately, six other kanwariyas escaped without any injury.