2 coaches, engine of Suhaildev Express derails at Prayagraj station

Prayagraj: Two coaches and an engine of the Suhaildev Express train derailed at the Prayagraj railway station in Uttar Pradesh at around 9 pm on Tuesday. According to reports, the incident took place at platform number six when the train – which runs between Anand Vihar in Delhi and Ghazipur city in UP – was given the green signal and had just started off.

No casualties or injuries have been reported, said officials.

The incident took place two days after a passenger train (Train Number: 08504) that was going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam derailed in Vizianagaram district where six people died and eight others suffered serious injuries.