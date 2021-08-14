Children Test COVID Positive
2 Children Test COVID Positive At VIMSAR

By PragativadiNews
Sambalpur: At least two children have tested positive for COVID-19 at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, informed medical superintendent Lal Mohan Nayak today.

According to data from the medical superintendent, a 8-month baby and another 5-year-old were admitted to VIMSAR due to illness. After Rapid Antigen test, reports of both came out positive.

Reportedly, the kids are being treated at COVID-II ward of the hospital.

Earlier, experts had warned that children could be at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19 during the third wave in India.

On the otehr hand, the health department had warned that the situation may worsen and the cases rise if preventive measures are not taken.

