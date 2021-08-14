Dengue On Rise In Bhubaneswar! 153 New Cases Detected In Just Three Days

Bhubaneswar: While the coronavirus pandemic continued to keep the Odisha capital under restrictions, cases of dengue is emerging as an equivalent threat to the lives of the residents of Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, at least 153 new dengue cases have been detected in just three days.

According to government reports, the total confirmed cases reached 1162. The number will double if the people admitted to the private hospital and clinic were taken into account.

As per reports released by BMC, as many as 49 new dengue cases were detected in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, several organisations, including Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), have taken several steps to spread awareness regarding the vector-borne disease.

However, the mosquito-borne disease continues to spread its tentacles in the parts of Odisha, especially in the state capital. While 893 persons recovered from the mosquito-borne disease, many people are yet to recover.

BMC officials visited 14,314 households in the city to spread awareness on the vector-borne viral disease, thereby covering a population of 59,698.

Sanitation workers of the BMC destroyed 38,121 possible sources for breeding of mosquitoes and mosquito larva in 38,615 sources.