19.88 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in July 2023

New Delhi: The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 19.88 lakh new employees have been added in the month of July, 2023.

Around 27,870 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation in the month of July, 2023, thus ensuring more coverage.

Data evidently reveals that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 19.88 lakh employees added during the month, 9.54 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations which is 47.9 % of the total employees.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.82 lakh in July, 2023. The data shows that a total 52 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of July, 2023. It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.