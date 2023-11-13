UK PM Rishi Sunak Names James Cleverly As Home Secy, David Cameron As Foreign Secy

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday appointed former foreign minister James Cleverly as the new home secretary, after the previous incumbent Suella Braverman was sacked over her remarks on Palestine.

In an unusual return to high office for an ex-leader, former UK PM David Cameron has been appointed as the new foreign secretary.

The move, part of Sunak’s first major reshuffle after nearly 13 months in power, was the latest reset for a prime minister whose party is badly lagging behind the Labour Party before an election expected next year, and the return of Cameron to government suggested Sunak wanted to bring in more centrist, experienced hands rather than appease the right of his party which supported Braverman.

Earlier today, Sunak fired the ever-controversial Braverman when she defied Sunak last week in an unauthorised article accusing police of “double standards” at protests, suggesting they were tough on right-wing demonstrators but easy on pro-Palestinian marchers.