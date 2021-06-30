15 Quintals Of Ganja Seized From Container In Sonepur, Driver Held

Sonepur: Biramaharajpur police have seized around 15 quintals of ganja at Raksa Chakk under Ulunda Block in Sonepur district and detained a person in this connection.

Reportedly, Biramaharajpur police intercepted a container truck at Raksa Chakk. Upon searching, they found quintals of contrabands stashed in gunny bags and seized them. The cops also arrested the driver of the vehicle and seized a gun from him.

According to a preliminary investigation, the contraband was being smuggled from Kantamal to Ranchi. The estimated value of the seized item is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Notably, Biramaharajpur SDPO, Inspector-in-Charge (IIC), and Magistrate were also present during the raid.