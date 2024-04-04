11 Places In Odisha Record Max Temp of 40 °C or Above; Boudh & Malkangiri Hottest With 42 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 places in Odisha recorded maximum temperature of 40 °C or above on Thursday while Boudh and Malkangiri were the hottest places in the state with the temperature soaring to 42 °C in this season so far, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in its evening bulletin on weather observations.

As per the IMD regional centre here, the day temperature was recorded at 41 °C or above at seven places which are Boudh & Malkangiri at 42 °C each followed by Bolangir & Angul at 41.7 °C each, Jharsuguda at 41.6 °C, Bhawanipatna & Titilagarh at 41 °C each while Nuapada, Rourkela, Sundargarh and Talcher recorded day temperature of 40.4 °C, 40.2 °C, 40.1 °C, and 40 °C respectively.

The mercury remained below 40 °C in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with 37.4 °C and 38 °C respectively.

The IMD regional office said that under the influence of prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is likely to be more than 40°C at many places over the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C over some districts of Odisha till 6th April 2024.

Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is likely to rise by 2 to 3°C at a few places over the districts of Odisha during the next 3 days and fall by 2-4°C in the subsequent two days, informed Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre in the evening weather bulletin.

The weather agency has advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside during the time between 11 AM and 3 PM.

Check IMD’s Weather Forecast on Heat Wave For the Next 3 Days:-

Day 1 (Valid up to 08:30 am of April 5): YELLOW WARNING

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Keonjhar, Boudh, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, and Angul.

Warm night conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Kandhamal, Boudh, and Bhadrak.

Day 2 (Valid from 08:30 am of April 5 to 08:30 am of April 6): YELLOW WARNING

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Keonjhar, Boudh, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, and Angul.

Warm night conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, and Bhadrak.

Day 3 (Valid from 08:30 am of April 6 to 08:30 am of April 7): YELLOW WARNING