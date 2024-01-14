Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge flag off Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur’s Thoubal

Manipur: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge flagged off the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ on Sunday (January 14) from Manipur, panning over dozen states ahead of the Lok Sabha elections later this year.

Besides Manipur, the yatra will cover four northeastern states — Nagaland (257 km in two days), Arunachal Pradesh (55 km in one day), Meghalaya (five km in one day) and Assam (833 km in eight days). It will also cover the states in the Hindi heartland including Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and conclude in Maharashtra on March 20 or 21.

In Manipur, the yatra will be flagged off from a private ground in Thoubal district, instead of Imphal. The yatra will be in Manipur for a day and cover a little over 100 km. The yatra will further pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states.

The yatra will move to West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Before starting the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will pay homage to martyrs at the Khongjom War Memorial in Thoubal, built in memory of those killed in the last Anglo-Manipur War in 1891.

According to the route released by the party, the yatra will stay the longest in Uttar Pradesh, covering 1,074 km in 11 days.It would pass through politically vital areas, including Amethi, the Gandhi family bastion of Rae Bareli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency of Varanasi. The yatra will traverse 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot. It will cover 110 districts in 67 days, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. Rahul Gandhi will address public gatherings and interact with civil society members and organisations twice a day during the yatra.