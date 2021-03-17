100 Best Performing ST & SC Students In Matric Exam, 50 Best Performing High Schools Felicitated

Bhubaneswar: State ST & SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka today felicitated 100 Best Performing ST & SC students of ST & SC Department Schools in the Annual HSC Exam, 2020 and 50 Best Performing High Schools at SCSTRTI Conference hall in virtual mode.

In the Annual HSC Examination 2020, total of 27,671 students of 401 High schools appeared for the examination and 23,794 students succeeded. Total no of 5 students got A-1, 52 students got A, 283 students got B-1, 1101 students got B Grade. The pass percentage of SSD Department schools are 85.99%, whereas, the State average was 78.76%.

The first three best students were Kumari Smrutisnigdha Jena (SC Girl), Thakurmunda Girl’s High School of Mayurbhanj, Minakshi Mallick (ST Girl), Jaleshpata Girls’ High School, Kandhamal, Ashis Kumar Badara (ST Boy), Tapoban Gigh School, Khurda.

The first three best Schools are Government (SSD) High School Padmagiri, Malkangiri, Government High School, Mandakia, Kandhamal, Tapoban High School, Khandagiri, Khordha.

Today 100 Best students from 18 districts, 50 best High Schools from 21 districts were felicitated.

Others present on the occasion were Principal Secretary, ST&SC Dev. Department Smt. Ranjana Chopra, Director SCSTRTI Prof. (Dr.) Akhila Bihari Ota, Joint Secretary Asit Kumar Panda.