Trawler Owner Murder Case: Eight Held, 2 Guns Seized By Balasore Police

Balasore: Police have arrested eight persons in connection with the murder of a trawler owner at Balaramgadi under Chandipur Marine police limits on March 15.

Two guns and a bike were seized from their possession. The reason behind the murder was spat over an electric wire connection, police sources said.

Balasore SP Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra told reporters on Wednesday that the incident was a sequel to a past dispute over an electrical wire connection at Sindhia. The deceased’s nephew had given information to the police on the incident. The deceased Bijay Pradhan was party to the dispute and the murder took place due to the altercation.

Mishra said the attack was preplanned and the perpetrators fired upon Bijay all of a sudden. The investigation revealed that the main accused Sheik Nan had opened fire on Bijay. A special team was formed to nab them, the SP said.

The SP said that a case (3/21) was registered at Marine Police station under relevant sections of the IPC. The arrested persons are Seikh Nan (42), Babul alias Seik Farid (31), Rabi Barik (41), Abinash Srichandan(22), Biswajit Sandh(27), Mohammed Habib(35) Rajendra Mahalik(22) and Bijay Das (27).

Mishra said the involvement of some other persons has come to the fore and they will be arrested soon. He, however, did not respond to the queries of the media men about the identity of the persons involved in the gruesome murder.