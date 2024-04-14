10 Places In Odisha Record Max Temp Of 39 °C Or Above; Paralakhemundi Sizzles At 40.5 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 places in Odisha recorded maximum temperature of 39 °C or above on Sunday and Paralakhemundi was the hottest place in the state with the mercury rising to 40.5 °C, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in its evening bulletin on weather observations.

As per the IMD regional centre here, the day temperature at Malkangiri was recorded at 39.9 °C, 39.6 °C at Bhubaneswar, 39.5 °C each at Jagatsinghpur & Nayagarh, 39.4 °C each at Bhawanipatna & Chandbali, 39.2 °C at Baripada and 39 °C each at Kendrapara and Bhadrak.

The mercury also soared to 38 °C or above at several other places including Angul & Jharsuguda at 38.9 °C each, Talcher at 38.8 °C, Titilagarh, Khordha & Jajpur at 38.9 °C each, Cuttack at 38.4 °C, Nuapada 38.2 °C, and Rourkela & Sundargarh at 38 °C each.

“Due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation day temperature is very likely to rise by 4°C to 6°C at many places over the districts of Odisha, Consequently maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is likely to be more than 40°C at many places over the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5°C over some districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days., the IMD said in a special bulletin.

The maximum temperature (Day Temperature) is likely to rise gradually by 4 to 6°C at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days and the minimum temperature (night temperature) is likely to rise by 2-4°C during the next 3 days at many places over the districts of Odisha and no large change thereafter, the IMD said in the temperature forecast.

The Weather agency has advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside during the time between 11 am to 3 pm.

Check IMD’s Warning for the next four days:-

(15th April 2024) Yellow warning:-

Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, & Jajpur.

Hot & humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Khordha, Cuttack, Angul, and Nayagarh.

(16th April 2024) Yellow warning:-

Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Kandhamal.

(17th & 18th April 2024) Yellow warning:-

Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Impact:

Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infants, elderly, pregnant women and sick people). It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day (around 1100 IST-1500 IST). Heat cramp, heat rash likely during peak hours of the day between 1100 IST-1500 IST

Action Suggested: