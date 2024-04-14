Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother claims firing incident outside Salman Khan’s home

Mumbai: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi has allegedly taken responsibility for the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence on Sunday. A purported social media post by Anmol – who is wanted in India and is reportedly hiding in the US – called the firing only a “trailer” while issuing a warning to the actor.

“We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don’t have the habit of talking much,” the post read.

