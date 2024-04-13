Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Hit by Stone During Election Campaign in Vijayawada

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh CM Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy received injuries on his forehead in a suspected stone attack by unidentified persons during an election campaign in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Chief sustained an injury near his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone. He was immediately provided first aid on the bus after which he continued his Yatra. YSRCP MLA Vellampalli, who was standing next to CM Jagan also sustained an injury. The incident occurred at Singh Nagar Dhaba Kotla Centre when the YSRCP Chief was campaigning for his party’s candidates for next month’s Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Officials suspect the stone could have been launched from a catapult as it hit Jagan at a very high velocity. “The stone struck the CM while he was acknowledging the crowds as part of his bus tour at Vivekananda School Centre in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada,” said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

YSRCP alleged the Telugu Desam Party for the attack on the CM, citing it as a cowardice tactic.

The CM was attacked while greeting people from his bus Yatra. ‘Memantha Siddham Yatra’, a 21-day special election campaign bus tour to greet people covering all districts of the state, started by CM Jagan in March.

Watch the video of the incident circulating on social media.