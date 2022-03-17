Zelenskyy Seeks Germany’s Help Amid Russian Invasion

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for Germany’s help to destroy a new “Wall” Russia was erected in Europe.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy said that the German Parliament that a new wall is being erected in Europe “between freedom and bondage.”

“And this wall is getting bigger with every bomb that falls on Ukraine, with every decision that is not taken,” Zelenskyy said in his video address.

He criticized Germany for its support of the now-suspended Nord Stream 2 pipeline project meant to carry natural gas from Russia, saying that Germany had put its economic concerns ahead of Ukraine’s security.

“We turned to you,” he said. “We told you that Nord Stream was a kind of preparation for the war,” Zelenskyy said.

In the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, rescue efforts were continuing Thursday at a theater where Ukraine said Russia carried out an airstrike on the site, where hundreds of civilians had been sheltering.