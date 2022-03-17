Srimandir Servitor Murder Case: All Accused Identified, Efforts On To Nab Them, Says Puri SP

Puri: In the latest development into the sensational murder of a senior servitor of Srimandir that shook the Pilgrim town yesterday, the Puri Police on Thursday claimed to have identified all the accused persons involved in shooting dead Krushna Chandra Pratihari, who was also the convenor of Suar Mahasuar Nijog—a servitor’s body of Shree Jagannath Temple.

Responding to media queries today on the development of the case, Puri Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh said that all the accused persons suspected to be involved in the murder of a senior sevayat, Krushnachandra Pratihari, have been identified and efforts are underway to nab them.

SP KV Singh said that the case is being treated as a top priority and the investigation is making good progress. Initially, four special police teams have been formed and raids are underway at different places to catch the assailants, he said.

When asked about the angles of investigation, the Puri SP said that the case is being investigated from all angles and the actual motive behind the murder will come to the fore after the collection of enough evidence. “As of now, our top priority is to apprehend the absconding accused persons and they will be nabbed soon,” SP KV Singh said.

The police said that the mystery behind the murder will come to the fore after the arrest of the accused persons and the completion of the investigation.

On the other hand, Puri police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Narasingha Pratihari, brother of deceased Krushnachandra, in which the former has named four persons— Tutu, Kunumuni, Baba Mahapatra, and Hari Panda behind the murder of Krushnachandra.

Notably, Krushna Chandra Pratihari, a senior servitor of Srimandri and former member of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, was shot dead by miscreants near Barbati Jaga, a community hall on Wednesday morning.

It may be mentioned here that the deceased, Krushna Chandra Pratihari, and four others were recently acquitted in the sensational murder of former BJD councillor & servitor Taluchha Bhagaban Mohapatra alias Guna Singhari in August 2012.