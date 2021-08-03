Youth’s Body Recovered From Roadside

Jajpur: Police have recovered the body of a youth from the roadside in Janaka village of Jajpur district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Jenasamanta, son of Maheshwar Jenasamanta. Jitendra was serving for the Indian Border Security Forces.

According to available information, Jitendra was in his village on holiday for the past three days. However, when he went out of his house but did not return even after hours, family members launched a frantic search.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body and immediately informed the police about the same.

On being informed, Brahmabarada police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

The deceased’s father Maheshwar Jenasamanta has levelled murder allegations regarding the case. On the basis of the allegation, police have initiated an investigation in this regard.