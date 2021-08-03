Religious Places To Reopen In Cuttack Dist From Tomorrow

Cuttack: All religious places in the Cuttack district will be re-opened for the public from tomorrow with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, informed District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani today.

However, the decision regarding reopening of religious places in Cuttack city will be taken by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), said the Collector.

The temples and other religious places were closed since May due to the Coronavirus pandemic.