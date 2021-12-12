Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Treat Fans With Unseen Mehendi Pics

Mumbai: Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have treated their fans with unseen photos from their Mehendi ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar! (sic).”

Here are the photos:

Notably, they tied the knot on December 9 in a hush-hush ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in Rajasthan. While they ensured privacy and high security at their wedding, the couple finally treated fans to dreamy pictures of their Shaadi.