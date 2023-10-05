Youth Dancing to DJ Tunes Crushed to Death by Truck in Cuttack

Cuttack: A truck on Wednesday ran over a youth dancing to DJ music during the Ganesh immersion procession at Abhimanpur village under Cuttack’s Narasinghapur block.

Tension erupted as the villagers on Thursday staged a roadblock demanding compensation for the bereaved family at Abhimanpur Square on the Athgarh-Narasinghapur state highway 65.

According to a source, a Ganesh idol procession was taken out on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Bapi Dehury, son of Karttik Dehury. In the said Ganesh immersion procession, he was dancing to the tunes of the DJ music when a 10-wheeler hit him, crushed him, and sped away. He died on the spot.

On being informed, a Maniabandh police team reached the spot and held discussions. Villagers withdrew protest after the police seized the truck and detained the driver.

However, further investigation is underway.