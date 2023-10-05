Bedbugs Outbreak: Paris Battles with Infestations Ahead of Olympics

Paris: Ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, France has been battling the outbreak of bedbugs that have wreaked havoc in Paris and Marseille and are spotted almost everywhere in the cities, creating panic among locals.

Notably, the bedbugs invaded the French capital just ten months before the inaugural ceremony of the Olympics, which will be hosted by the European nation this year.

Initially, reports of the minuscule bugs in hotels and vacation rentals surfaced around the city during the summer. Later, these insects were also spotted in cinema theatres. Reports of bedbugs crawling on seats in national high-speed trains and the Paris Metro system have recently come.

These infestations have been overrun, the experts in Paris claimed.

A recent wave of bed bugs has increased the risk possibilities for summer Olympic and Paralympic Games visitors.

“Bedbugs are a public health issue and should be called for an action plan to address the problem at a national level.,” Deputy Mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire wrote to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Regardless of hygiene, they quickly spread once they found a place to feed and reproduce.