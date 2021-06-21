WTC Final: Rain Washes Out Day 4

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand has started inching towards a draw as rain again played spoilsport at Southampton on Day 4.

This is the second day that has been completely washed out in the much-anticipated WTC final.

Overnight and early morning rain meant the pitch and square at Hampshire’s headquarters remained fully covered when the match should have resumed at 10:30 am local time (0930 GMT).

The play was finally abandoned for the day at 3:00 pm (1400 GMT), with Friday’s first day having suffered a similar fate.