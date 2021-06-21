No Amarnath Yatra This Year Due To COVID

Srinagar: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Amarnath pilgrimage will not take place this year. However, “aarti” will be facilitated online for the devotees.

The decision was announced by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha after discussions with the shrine board.

“Shri Amarnathji Yatra cancelled in wake of Covid-19 Pandemic. Decision after threadbare discussion with Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board members. Yatra to be symbolic only. However, all the traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice” LG tweeted.

This will be the third consecutive year for the Amarnath yatra to be cancelled. In 2019, the yatra was abruptly cancelled before the centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.