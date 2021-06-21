Cuttack City
Sharp Decline In Daily COVID-19 Cases In Cuttack City

Cuttack: As many as 69 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 69 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 6 are from Institutional Quarantine, 41 are from Home Quarantine and 22 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 154 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 37,014 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,432 are active cases while 35,491 persons have recovered and 91 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

