Sharp Decline In Daily COVID-19 Cases In Cuttack City

Cuttack: As many as 69 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 69 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 6 are from Institutional Quarantine, 41 are from Home Quarantine and 22 are Local Contact Cases.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) 69 new COVID19 +ve cases have been reported today in #Cuttack city. Another 154 recoveries are reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/WjzgwgHjVr — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) June 21, 2021

“Another 154 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 37,014 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,432 are active cases while 35,491 persons have recovered and 91 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.