World Water Day: Odisha CM Urges To “Make Judicious Use Of Life-Sustaining Resource”

Puri: On the occasion of World Water Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged everyone to ” make judicious use of the life-sustaining resource”.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Odisha CM wrote: “Access to clean water is essential for our health, sanitation and hygiene. On World Water Day let’s commit to make judicious use of the life-sustaining resource and continue to maintain hand hygiene to fight COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.”

<>

Access to clean water is essential for our health, sanitation and hygiene. On #WorldWaterDay let’s commit to make judicious use of the life sustaining resource and continue to maintain hand hygiene to fight #COVID19 and other infectious diseases.#Sujal pic.twitter.com/2Bj2kxcYdB — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 22, 2021



</>

World Water Day is an annual UN observance day that highlights the importance of freshwater. The day is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.