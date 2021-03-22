World Water Day
World Water Day: Odisha CM Urges To “Make Judicious Use Of Life-Sustaining Resource”

Puri: On the occasion of World Water Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged everyone to ” make judicious use of the life-sustaining resource”.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Odisha CM wrote: “Access to clean water is essential for our health, sanitation and hygiene. On World Water Day let’s commit to make judicious use of the life-sustaining resource and continue to maintain hand hygiene to fight COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.”

World Water Day is an annual UN observance day that highlights the importance of freshwater. The day is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

