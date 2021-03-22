Shoppers to carry COVID negative report before entering Mumbai malls

Mumbai: Shoppers to carry coronavirus negative report while entering a mall in Mumbai beginning today following spike in the disease.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for shoppers.

Those not carrying a negative coronavirus report will have to undergo the Rapid Antigen Test at the mall itself. All the malls will have to install a swab collection facility in order to take samples for coronavirus testing.

The State Health Department of Maharashtra reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,314 recoveries, and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate in the state now stands at 2.15 per cent in the state. Several parts of Maharashtra are in a total or partial lockdown.

There are 34 containment zones in Mumbai’s slums and chawls. Nearly 270 buildings have been sealed after coronavirus patients were found there.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that she is considering imposing a night curfew in the city and shifting the crowded markets to new sites.