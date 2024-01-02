1st World Odia Language Conference In Bhubaneswar From 3rd To 5th Feb 2024

Bhubaneswar: The first “World Odia Language Conference” will be held in the state capital, Bhubaneswar for three days, i.e. from the 3rd to the 5th of February 2024. The decision to organise this conference was taken in the Heritage Cabinet held on December 19, last year.

To ensure the success of the conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed all the concerned departments to work in coordination with the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture.

This language conference will be an introduction to the identity of Odisha. There will be a detailed discussion on how to popularise the classical language of Odia further. In today’s changing scenario and the age of technology, this language conference will attract the youth towards the Odia language.

In this conference, there will be many logical and mystical interpretations of the antiquity and future relevance of the Odia language. Odia linguists living abroad will participate in various stages of discussion about the Antiquity and Continuity of the Odia language. In it, abstract discussions will be held on the Odia language’s origin, evolution and popularity. In addition, experts will make data-based presentations on the Odia language’s past, present and future aspects during these three days.

The conference will be attended by students, teachers, intellectuals and people from all walks of life. A seminar will also be held on how to learn the Odia language innovatively. This conference will be a new light for the Odia-speaking people living in every corner of the world.

