World leaders attending G20 summit agree to historic corporate tax deal

Rome: Leaders of the world’s 20 major economies have approved a global agreement that will see the profits of large businesses taxed at least 15%.

It follows concern that multinational companies are re-routing their profits through low tax jurisdictions.

The pact was agreed by all the leaders attending the G20 summit in Rome.

Climate change and Covid are also on the agenda of the summit, which is the leaders’ first in-person gathering since the start of the pandemic.

The G20 group – made up of 19 countries and the European Union – is short by two, however, with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin choosing to appear via video link.

The tax deal, which was proposed by the US, is expected to be officially adopted on Sunday, according to Reuters news agency, and will be enforced by 2023.