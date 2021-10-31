Odisha CM, Sand Artist Sudarsan Pay Tribute To Vallabhbhai Patel On Birth Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and internationally acclaimed sand artist from Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

While the CM took to Twitter describing Patel as architect of unified India, Sudarsan paid tributes through an art installation on Puri beach.

Remembering #IronMan of #India, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on birth anniversary. His exemplary leadership in the freedom struggle and integration of the country post independence are glorious events in our history. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas pic.twitter.com/lBdQL9QkGt — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 31, 2021

Rich tributes to the #IronManofIndia #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on his birth anniversary. My SandArt installation with 20kg of Iron used for this at puri beach in Odisha. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/jsxjGer3xH — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 31, 2021

Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, was born on October 31, 1875 in Nadiad, a small village in Gujarat.

Popularly known as the ‘Iron Man’ of India, he was conferred with the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 1991 for his services to the nation.