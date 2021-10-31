Vallabhbhai Patel
Odisha CM, Sand Artist Sudarsan Pay Tribute To Vallabhbhai Patel On Birth Anniversary

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and internationally acclaimed sand artist from Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

While the CM took to Twitter describing Patel as architect of unified India, Sudarsan paid tributes through an art installation on Puri beach.

Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, was born on October 31, 1875 in Nadiad, a small village in Gujarat.

Popularly known as the ‘Iron Man’ of India, he was conferred with the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 1991 for his services to the nation.

