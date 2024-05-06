Hezbollah Launches Rocket Attacks on Israeli Settlements

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah claimed for the attacks with dozens of Katyusha rockets on Israeli settlements and military sites on Monday, in response to Israeli air strikes in eastern Lebanon a day earlier.

The armed group said in a statement the Israeli attacks on Sunday had killed four civilians and destroyed several civilian homes, to which they responded.

As per Lebanese military sources, around 60 surface-to-surface rockets were launched in the early morning on Monday towards northern Israel, most of which were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome, while others exploded in the airspace of the Kafr Kila area and the Khiam village in southeastern Lebanon.

Other reports said that Israeli warplanes carried out an air raid about 100 km inside the Lebanese border which destroyed a house and a factory, wounding three people.

Tensions between Lebanon and Israel have flared up after Hezbollah launched rockets towards Israel in solidarity with Hamas on October 8, 2023. Israel retaliated by firing artillery towards southeastern Lebanon.

In Lebanon, The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have since killed at least 390 people in nearly seven months of cross-border violence, mostly combatants but also more than 70 civilians, according to a report. Israel says 11 soldiers and nine civilians have been killed on its side of the border. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides.