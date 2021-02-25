World class infrastructure will improve lives of locals: PM Modi

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in poll-bound Puducherry.

PM Modi said after inaugurating key projects in Puducherry that the country needs world-class infrastructure to improve the lives of people. The projects will not only create jobs for youth, but will improve the standard of living of the denizens of the region.

He said four-laning of the roads will also draw industries in this area and generate job opportunities for local youth. The Prime Minister stressed that the healthcare sector will shine in India.

The Prime Minister’s visit is significant as it comes ahead of Assembly polls in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. Although the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates, a meeting had taken place on Wednesday to finalise the schedule of polls in five states due in April-May this year.