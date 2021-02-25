Five Summer Fruits You Must Add To Your Diet

New Delhi: The temperature rising every passing day, it is essential to pay heed to our health or else one can suffer serious consequences. Adjusting our diets according to the weather will help keep us fresh and nourished during this testing season. Increasing the intake of fruits and vegetables is necessary to prevent dehydration, skin sensitivities, vitamin deficiencies, etc.

Here are a few important fruits which should be included in your diet during this time –

Watermelon

Around 92 percent of watermelon is water. It contains several nutrients like potassium, lycopene and much more that can boost heart health. Watermelon can also help control blood pressure numbers which also promotes heart health. You can consume watermelon daily and it will also support heart health.

Mango

The summer season is mango season. Mango is one of the most loved fruits of the summer season. Mangoes can help you boost heart health as it contains fibre, potassium and several vitamins. Increasing potassium and decreasing sodium intake is good for your heart health and control blood pressure.

Papaya

Papaya can offer you multiple health benefits including better skin health. Papaya contains fibre, vitamin C and antioxidants. You can eat papaya or prepare a smoothie with it. Papaya contains papain which is good for your heart and skin as well because it reduces inflammation.

Guava

This tropical fruit is often neglected due to its stiffness and seeds. But the health benefits offered by it are quite exceptional. Studies have proven that guava helps improve blood sugar levels and reduces insulin resistance. The high levels of potassium and soluble fibre contribute to the betterment of heart health. It is also known to reduce the intensity of the pain during menstrual cramps. To improve mental health, eyesight, complexion, metabolism, etc., the consumption of this little fruit can do wonders.

Pineapple

Referred to as ‘Ananas comusus’ due to its resemblance to a pine cone, the fruit is not really a fruit. It is rather a mass of individual berries fused to the central stalk. It is one of the most loved tropical fruits and it comes with many health benefits, such as anti-inflammation, boosting metabolism, burning calories, regulating hypertension, etc.