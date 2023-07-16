Woman struck by meteorite in ‘astronomically rare’ event

France: A woman in France was enjoying coffee with a friend when she was struck by a meteorite. The incredibly rare event was reported from the village of Alsace in eastern France. According to a report in local paper Dernière Nouvelles d’Alsace, the woman was having coffee with a friend on her terrace on July 6 when she heard a loud boom.

“I heard a big ‘Poom’ coming from the roof next to us. In the second that followed, I felt a shock on the ribs. I thought it was an animal, a bat!” the woman told the news outlet. “We thought it was a piece of cement, the one we apply to the ridge tiles. But it didn’t have the colour.”

She said the stone bounced off the roof and struck her chest, leaving a bruise.

The woman, who has not been identified, later got the rock examined by geologist Dr Thierry Rebmann, who confirmed its extra-terrestrial origins. The geologist said the meteorite contained a mixture of iron and silicon, which in itself is not rare. However, to have a meteor fall on a person is extremely rare.