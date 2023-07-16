Govt brings down subsidised rate of tomato to Rs 80/kg

New Delhi: The Union government on Sunday reduced subsidised rate of tomato to Rs 80/kg from Rs 90/kg with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, other locations, a press release stated.

“After a re-assessment of the situation from across 500 plus points in the country, it has been decided to sell it at Rupees Eighty (80) per kg from today Sunday July 16th, 2023. Sales have started today at several points each in Delhi, NOIDA, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur and Arrah through NAFED and NCCF. It will be expanded to more cities from tomorrow depending upon the prevailing market prices at such locations,” the release stated.

“Government of India is committed to provide relief to the consumers,” it further said.