PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome as he arrives in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome as he arrived in Paris, France for an official two-day visit. He was welcomed by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne in Paris. The Prime Minister has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. During his visit, PM Modi will hold discussions with Macron and other French dignitaries and interact with the Indian community and top CEOs.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi in a departure statement called this visit ‘particularly special’ and said that the strategic partnership of the two countries is ‘rooted in deep trust and commitment’. “Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues,” the statement read.