Woman jumps into swollen Mahanadi river over ‘family feud’

Paradip: A woman tried to end her life over family feud by jumping into the now swollen Mahanadi river from Bhutamundai bridge. After jumping into river, the woman got washed away for some 5 km before she was rescued near Nehru Bangla fishing harbour.

Initially the woman did not reveal the exact reason behind her jumping into the river.

Only after ascertaining the address, members of rescue team to her residence, where they found out that jumped into the river over some family feud.