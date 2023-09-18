Woman, 2 sons die of suspected ‘food poisoning’

Ganjam: A woman teacher and her two sons died due to suspected ‘food poisoning’ in Ganjam district on Monday. The shocking incident has been reported from Sriramnagar area under Sheragada police limits.

The deceased were identified as Sabita Sahu, a teacher at Mahatma Gandhi High School in Sriramnagar and her two sons. Her mother in-law and husband are undergoing treatment at Sheragada hospital, sources said.

Sabita and her family members were rushed to the hospital in a critical state after their condition deteriorated in the morning. However, she and her two sons were declared dead on arrival by the doctors.