Formation Of LoPAR & Rain Over Several Odisha Districts Predicted

Bhubaneswar: Widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in several places in Odisha during the next four days under the influence of a potential low-pressure area in the east-central Bay of Bengal during the period, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its mid-day bulletin on Monday. Also, thunderstorms with lightning activity are very likely during the next two days, it added.

Weather forecast:

Day-1: (Valid up to 0830 Hrs IST of 19.09.23)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur in one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Rayagada.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

Day-2: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 19.09.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 20.09.2023)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur in one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Sundargarh and Kendrapada.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Bolangir and Kalahandi.

Day-3: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 20.09.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 21.09.23)

Orange Warning (Be Prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur in one or two places in Angul, Keonjhar, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Sundargarh, and Ganjam.

Day-4: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 21.09.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 22.09.2023)

Orange Warning (Be Prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur in one or two places in Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Koraput, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.