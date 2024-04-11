Why Is Eid al-Fitr Celebrated?

New Delhi: Eid is one of the greatest rituals of Islam. It is celebrated worldwide with great fervor and joy. Eid or Eid al-Fitr is celebrated every year by Muslims because it marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar. While it falls on the first date of the 10th Shawwal of the Islamic calendar, the dates vary because they depend on the sighting of the crescent moon. Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr will also fall on different days across regions.

In Kerala, Eid will be celebrated a day before the rest of the country because the moon sighting adheres to the traditional Islamic calendar and waits for the actual sighting of the moon. It is the only state that decided the Eid dates as per the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia.

This year, the Eld-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, or Thursday, April 11, because Ramadan began on March 11 and will end on April 10/11.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims across the globe. It is believed that the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan. This history can be traced back to 624 AD. Muslims believe the month-long fasting during Ramadan brings prosperity, harmony, and peace. They refrain from any negative thoughts during this period. Come Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, people break their Roza with a delicious meal and get together with friends and family.

Eid-al-Fitr also marks the Prophet’s triumph in the Battle of Badr. Meanwhile, Eid-al-Fitr means “Festival of breaking the fast”. On this day, people wear new clothes, prepare delicacies, do charity and wish their family and friends Eid Mubarak. They break the Roza with a delicious meal. Meanwhile, the delectable dishes prepared during Eid are Biryani, Haleem, Nihari, kebabs and Seviyan. Additionally, children receive gifts and money from elders, called Eidi.