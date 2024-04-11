Delhi’s Directorate of Vigilance sacks Arvind Kejriwal’s secretary Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi: Delhi’s Directorate of Vigilance has terminated the services of Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of jailed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Special secretary, vigilance, YVVJ Rajshekhar passed the order directing his removal, citing a 2007 case against him.

“The Competent Authority hereby terminates the engagement of Bibhav Kumar, in terms of the provisions of Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, with immediate effect,” the order reads.

Per the order, a government servant named Mahesh Pal had accused Bibhav Kumar of obstructing him from discharging his duty and abusing him.

“The Station House Officer, Police Station, Sector-20 Noida, vide Letter dated 29.04.23 (Page 76/C) has informed that the FIR No. 102/2007 was filed on 25.01.2007 by the complainant Sh. Mahesh Pal who was posted at Development Authority, Sector 6, Noida. The said FIR was registered under Sections 353/504/506 of IPC against Sh. Rajeev Kwnar S’o Sh. Ram Kewal and Sh. Bibhay Kumar _S/o_ Sh. Maheshwar Roy for obstructing the complainant, a public servant, from discharging his duty and abusing/ threatening the complainant,” the order said.

The order said a case was registered against Bibhav Kumar.

The order further stated that the character and antecedent verification of the personal staff of ministers should be verified before engaging non-government officials.

Bibhav Kumar’s trial is at the stage of evidence and he is not clear from the angle of vigilance, it added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Bibhav Kumar earlier this week in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case.