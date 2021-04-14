Weather Forecast: Several Odisha Dists Likely To Receive Rainfall In Next 24-hr

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department in its weather bulletin on Wednesday said that several districts of the State are likely to receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.

As per the IMD’s latest bulletin, ” A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Odisha adjoining North Coastal Andhra Pradesh between 2.1km and 3.1 km above mean seal level.”

“The trough in westerlies from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim to south Chhattisgarh across Jharkhand and interior Odisha at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

Heavy rain or thundershower has occurred at one or two places over the district of Balsore of North

Coastal Odisha. Light to moderate rain or thundershower has occurred at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha & North Coastal Odisha and weather has been dry over the districts of North Interior Odisha & South Coastal Odisha,” it said.

Chief amount of rainfall recorded in cms are: Nilgiri (Balasore) 7, Soro (Balasore) 2, Bhadrak (Bhadrak)

1, Remuna (Balasore) 1.

On the other hand, maximum temperatures observed appreciable rise at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha. They were below normal at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha, above normal at a few places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha and normal at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha, it added.

The highest maximum temperature of 41.2°C was recorded at Jharsuguda and the lowest minimum

temperature of 20.7°C was recorded at Chandbali and Rayagada in the plains of Odisha.

Here’s the complete weather outlook for the next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 14.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 15.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts

of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Boudh, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning(To be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at

one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati and also Heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 16.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning(To be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri,

Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda,

Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

The IMD further said that no large change in Maximum temperature (Day temperature) during next 2-3

days and gradual rise thereafter by 2-3°C over the districts of Odisha.

Farmers weather bulletin (for next 24 hours):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Koraput,

Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir,

Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Boudh, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to

prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Farmers warning (for next 24 hours):

Yellow Warning(To be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one

or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir,

Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati and also Heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the

districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and n/hood valid for the next 24 hours: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of

development of Thunder/Lightning. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 39°C

and 26°C respectively