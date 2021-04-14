Youth Held For ‘Raping’ Minor Girl In Rourkela

Rourkela: Police have arrested a youth for allegedly raping a minor girl in Rourkela city of Sundergarh district. The accused has been identified as Koran Lakra.

As per reports, the incident took place while the minor had gone to a nearby shop when the accused youth lured her to a deserted place and outraged her modesty.

Later, the minor managed to escape from the spot and narrated her ordeal before family members. Following this, the family members of the minor girl lodged a written complaint with the local police station.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and apprehended the accused person.