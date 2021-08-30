Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of Remainder Of IPL 2021 Due To Injury

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the UAE leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League due to a finger injury, the franchise said in a statement.

West Bengal bowler Akash Deep, who has bowled at the nets for RCB in the past, has been named as Sundar’s replacement and will be a part of the when the 2nd phase of IPL 2021 begins from September 19th.

Washington, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the popular T20 event, had travelled to England with the Indian squad but returned to the country after injuring his finger while playing in a County game that served as a practice game for the visitors.