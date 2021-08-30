Four Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns In Koraput

Koraput: At least four passengers were seriously injured after the bus they were travelling in was overturned near Panchda area in Koraput district.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 4:30 am when the driver lost control over the wheels due to fogs and the vehicle turned turtle. Following which four passengers sustained grievous injuries.

Upon being informed, Kairiguma police reached the spot and rushed the injured persons to the hospital for immediate care.