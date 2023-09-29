Want to give your saree look an Indo-western spin? Master the art from Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin is swag and sensuality personified in the true and genuine sense of the term. Over the years, the diva has not just entertained everyone with her music but also her high-spirited attitude and infectious personality. She’s got the rockstar vibe for real and well, when it comes to setting the stage on fire with her live show performances, she’s literally a 10/10. Be it music videos or live show performances, Neha has the ability to get the audience entertained and happy in a fraction of seconds.

As far as vogue and fashion is concerned, Neha has always been a trendsetter in that department. She’s never shied away from experimenting and trying different looks to go all bold and classy at the same time. Well, talking about keeping a nice blend of classy and sexy at the same time readers, her recent saree looks have caught attention. Be it the static posts or reels, we have truly loved it all.

In one of the saree looks, she was seen wearing a denim dark blue deep-neck blouse and she paired it with a multiprinted saree and we loved it.

Soon after that, we saw her melt hearts like a true beauty queen as she carried the perfect Desi vibe in a purple saree during Ganesh Chaturthi. We are in awe of the look.

Soon, after that, we saw her take the oomph quotient by storm as she look droolworthy in a beautiful, sexy, deep-neck yellow blouse and white see-through saree and well, we genuinely can’t take our eyes off her.

All these saree avatars serve as the perfect vogue inspiration for a desi look with a videsi twist and well, here’s hoping Neha continues to give fashion goals like this to stab hearts.

As far as work is concerned, she’s currently garnering a lot of love for her latest song ‘Kut Kut Bajra’ and it will be interesting to see what she has in store for her fans next. Stay tuned for more updates.