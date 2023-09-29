Prime Video Unveils Gripping Trailer of Mumbai Diaries Season 2

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled the trailer of the second season of one its most anticipated medical drama, Mumbai Diaries.

The second season begins months after the events of season one as the staff at Bombay General Hospital has to confront a new set of challenges brought about by a day of torrential rain and the devastation that follows.

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the medical drama is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment. The series brings back the highly versatile ensemble star cast from the previous season, that includes Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi alongside newer cast members including Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Riddhi Dogra.

Set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on October 6, Mumbai Diaries Season 2 is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

The trailer promises a thrilling season that raises the stakes with a devastating deluge that threatens to submerge the city of Mumbai. The staff at Bombay General Hospital once again needs to put aside their personal issues; some of which threaten to destroy them, their relationships and their very futures, to help a city survive. They will have to come to terms with past demons and present circumstances to try and stay afloat and do what they do best – save lives.

“I’m incredibly excited about the second season of Mumbai Diaries. It’s been a remarkable journey so far, and I think the audience will get to see a different side to Dr Kaushik in this season. In the first season, we laid the foundation for our characters and the hospital’s dynamic, and now, in season two, we’re delving even deeper into the personal and professional lives of our characters,” said actor Mohit Raina. “The medical cases are more complex, the relationships are more intense, and the drama is dialled up to another level with the devastation brought about by the floods. Nikkhil and the teams at Emmay and Prime Video have created a show that will truly have the viewers hooked. I can’t wait for audiences across the world to once again join us on this journey”

“Working once again on the sets of Mumbai Diaries was like coming home for me,” said Konkona Sen Sharma. “It has always been a rewarding and joyful experience to work with Nikkhil Advani. Prime Video and Emmay Entertainment have raised the bar this time, and it is evident in this season’s narrative, as it delves deeper into the intricate web of relationships among the doctors, nurses, and staff, adding layers of intrigue and drama. What’s particularly exciting for me is that my character, Chitra, undergoes significant development in this season as she comes face to face with her past. I am thankful for the love and appreciation given to the first season and look forward to sharing the next chapter with everyone.”