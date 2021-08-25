Visitor’s Awards 2021: Rashtrapati Bhavan Invites Applications From Faculty Members And Students Of Central Varsities

New Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan has invited online applications from faculty members and students of Central Universities for the Visitor’s Awards 2021.

The categories are:

1. Visitor’s Award for Innovation

2. Visitor’s Award for Research in (a) Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, (b) Physical Sciences, and (c) Biological Sciences

3. Visitor’s Award for Technology Development.

Applicants can apply by visiting the website www.presidentofindia.nic.in and clicking on the link ‘7th Visitor’s Award, 2021’.

The last date for submitting the application is October 31, 2021. More details can be seen at https://rb.nic.in/visitorawards.

The Visitor’s Awards were instituted in 2014 with the aim to promote healthy competition amongst Central Universities and motivate them to adopt best practices from around the world in pursuit of excellence.

The President of India, in his capacity as the Visitor of Central Universities, presents the Awards.