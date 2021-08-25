Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Is Uttarakhand’s Brand Ambassador For Art, Culture & Tourism

Dehradun: Pawandeep Rajan, who won the 12th edition of music reality show Indian Idol, was on Wednesday declared Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador for art, tourism, and culture.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement after Rajan met him at his official residence here.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said, ” Despite his humble background, Pawandeep has made a mark in the world of music with his talent. He has made Uttarakhand famous across the country and abroad.”

