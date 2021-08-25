Officer Stopped Salman Khan
Officer Who Stopped Salman Khan ‘Rewarded’ Not Punished, CISF Clarifies

Mumbai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) clarified that the officer who stopped Salman Khan at Mumbai airport has not been punished but ‘rewarded’.

Taking to Twitter, CISF said that contrary to reports, the officer was ‘rewarded for exemplary professionalism’

Earlier, it was reported that the officer’s phone was allegedly seized for talking to Odisha’s media organisation about the act that happened at the airport after stopping Salman Khan.

